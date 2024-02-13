Infosys Collaborates With Pacific International Lines To Drive Digital Transformation In Logistics Industry

Lionel Patrice Chatelet, Chief Commercial Officer, Pacific International Lines (PIL), said, "We are looking for a partner who can not only bring technology but also play an advisory role in the journey of transformation. Infosys brings together a strong combination of right capabilities as well as highly collaborative ways of working. We are delighted to collaborate with Infosys."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, said, "With our strong domain expertise in multimodal logistics, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that not only address our client's current needs but also set the stage for embracing the latest industry trends. As a trusted advisor, we aim to transform PIL's customer portals to become simple, intuitive, and more experiential, leveraging scalable technology through the AI-powered Infosys Topaz suite of offerings."