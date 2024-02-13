Infosys Collaborates With Pacific International Lines To Drive Digital Transformation In Logistics Industry
This collaboration aims to accelerate PIL's digital transformation initiative and create a positive impact for their key stakeholders across the shipping and logistics ecosystem.
Infosys today announced its strategic collaboration with Pacific International Lines, a leading Singapore-based shipping company with strong networks in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Oceania.
Infosys will help revamp PIL's existing customer portal and deploy a scalable and modern technology platform for them. This will enable PIL to further their 'Driving Connectivity' mission, which is aimed at connecting their businesses across the markets that they serve. In addition, PIL's web and mobile applications will undergo a comprehensive overhaul to simplify user experience and enhance customer engagement.
Infosys, with its extensive logistics expertise, will provide a strong technical backbone for the performance and scalability of the revamped portal. The multi-year, multi-phased collaboration seeks to address critical business challenges such as modernizing web and mobile applications, enhancing scalability, and providing advisory services on the latest technology and business trends.
Lionel Patrice Chatelet, Chief Commercial Officer, Pacific International Lines (PIL), said, "We are looking for a partner who can not only bring technology but also play an advisory role in the journey of transformation. Infosys brings together a strong combination of right capabilities as well as highly collaborative ways of working. We are delighted to collaborate with Infosys."
Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, said, "With our strong domain expertise in multimodal logistics, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that not only address our client's current needs but also set the stage for embracing the latest industry trends. As a trusted advisor, we aim to transform PIL's customer portals to become simple, intuitive, and more experiential, leveraging scalable technology through the AI-powered Infosys Topaz suite of offerings."