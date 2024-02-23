Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Joins USISPF Board

Salil Parekh, CEO and managing director at Infosys, has joined the U.S. India Strategic and Partnership Forum as its board of directors.

An industry veteran with nearly three decades in the IT services industry, executing business turnarounds, and managing successful acquisitions, Parekh in his capacity as Infosys CEO sets the strategic direction of one of India’s most notable IT giants, while nurturing a strong leadership team to drive its execution.