Infosys Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 20, Special Dividend Of Rs 8 Per Share

Infosys Ltd. has announced its final dividend of Rs 20 and a special dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year 2024. Both the dividends will be paid on July 1. The record date has been set as May 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Infosys had not announced a dividend for the third quarter but gave a Rs 18 per share dividend for the second quarter.

The top line of India's second largest IT services firm tumbled 2.3% sequentially to Rs 37,923 crore in the three months ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,576-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.