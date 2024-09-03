Infopark Achieves Record 24.28% Growth In IT Exports, Reaches Rs 11,417 Crore

Infopark, Kerala's premier IT hub, has reported an impressive 24.28% growth in IT exports, earning Rs 11,417 crore in 2023-24, a new record in its 20-year history. The newest figure is in continuation of a major rise over the past eight years, as the value of IT exports from Infopark during 2016-17 was just Rs 3,000 crore. That was when the IT complex housed 328 companies and 32,800 employees in a built-up space of 70 lakh square feet, according to a statement here on Tuesday.