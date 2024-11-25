April-September Numbers Indicate U-Shaped Recovery In IT Sector Jobs: InfoEdge CFO

Recruitment in the information technology industry is slowly gaining pace with the number in the first half of the current financial year indicating a U-shaped recovery, according to InfoEdge (India) Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Chintan Thakkar.

The recovery has been confirmed with the Q1 and Q2 numbers of leading IT companies, he told NDTV Profit.

“Employment and the rate of employment issues for the IT companies, in particular, seem to be easing out. Since Q4 of last year, we have been saying that we are getting out of a U-shaped recovery...It looks like we are on the path of recovery on the tax side, as well as on the non-tax side as well,” he said.