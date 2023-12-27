Inflow From Private Equity, Venture Capital Funds To Domestic Companies Plunge To $27.9 Billion

The top five investments of the year included TPG Capital and Temasek pumping in $2.4 billion into Manipal Hospitals in April, followed by HDFC Credila (the education loans arm of the now defunct HDFC right before its merger with HDFC Bank) being snapped up by Baring Asia and ChrysCapital for $1.35 billion in June; Qatar Investment Authority pumping in $1 billion into Reliance Retail Ventures in August; the renewable player Avaada Ventures getting $1 billion from Brookfield in April; and fertility clinic Indira IVF Clinics getting $732 million from Baring Asia in July.