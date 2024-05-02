Infinity Fincorp Extends Funding Round With $8 Million From Archerman Capital

This brings the total fund raised in the round to $34 million, and the total Assets Under Management of the company to Rs 800 crore ($100 million). Earlier this month, it was announced that Infinity raised $26M in fresh funding led by Jungle Ventures, with participation from Magnifico, a high-net-worth investor group, to accelerate its mission of extending accessible credit to micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses in tier 3 and 4 cities and towns across India.

Infinity Fincorp enables credit access to a diverse range of businesses, including tea shop owners, vegetable vendors, small machine enterprises, besides financially underserved small-scale manufacturers.