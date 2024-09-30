Industry Players Call For Tariffs To Boost Local Consumer Durables Manufacturing

Citing an example of compressors for refrigerators, he said, "With a capacity of 18 million in the country, we still import refrigerator compressors when the market is only 14 million."

He further said, "In spite of having capacity we're not utilising capacity and we are talking about indigenisation. So, we will have to build in barriers, we will have to build in tariff barriers or non-tariff barriers to ensure that the vendors who come in this ecosystem get the confidence of investing in manufacturing and being part of the ecosystem."

The cost of manufacturing those components is higher than what can be sourced from China, he said, adding it is one of the big challenges that the industry is facing.