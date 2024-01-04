IndusInd Q3 Update: Healthy Loan Growth, Better Retail Deposits, Say Brokerages

IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s third-quarter loan growth was healthy, supported by growth in retail deposits, according to brokerages.

The lender's loan growth was 20% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter in the December quarter. This growth, though within its guided range of 18–23%, was lower than in the September quarter, according to Citi.

Deposit growth is 13% year-on-year, as the bank used surplus liquidity and refinance lines in the quarter, the brokerages said.

IndusInd Bank reported a 13% year-on-year surge in deposits, reaching Rs 3.69 lakh crore, marking a 3% increase from the preceding quarter, according to a Jan. 2 business update. The lender disclosed that advances amounted to Rs 3.27 lakh crore, reflecting a 4% sequential uptick and a substantial 20% year-on-year growth.

Here's what analysts have to say