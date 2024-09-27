IndusInd Bank Approves Reappointment Of Sumant Kathpalia As MD, CEO

The board of directors of IndusInd Bank Ltd. on Friday approved the reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

Kathpalia has been reappointed for the post for a period of three years, effective from March 24, 2025, to March 23, 2028, according to an exchange filing. His reappointment is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India and the shareholders of the bank.

Before joining Induslnd Bank, Kathpalia had 36 years of experience working with multi-national banks such as Citibank, Bank of America and ABN AMRO.

Kathpalia has been with IndusInd Bank for 16 years and is a key leader in the organisation. He played a crucial role in overseeing business strategy, financial management, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, growth opportunities, digitisation, compliance, and governance.