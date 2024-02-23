Indus Towers Teams Up With Indian Institute Of Technology Madras For R&D Laboratories

Announcing the pact between Indus Towers and Indian Institute of Technology Madras for the launch of R&D laboratories, the release said the labs were inaugurated by Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Regulatory Officer and CSR, Indus Towers in the presence of Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean Global Engagement and R Sarathi, Dean Planning, IIT Madras.