Indus Towers Set To Gain If Telcom Firms Get Relief In AGR Matter, Says Citi

Indus Towers is the "best proxy play" if the Supreme Court grants any relief to telecom companies in the adjusted gross revenue case, according to Citi Equity Research.

The brokerage has a 'positive catalyst watch' on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs 265 apiece, an upside of 17% from the last closing price.

The target price, according to Citi, is based on 6x FY26E EV/Ebitda, below its long-term trading mean given uncertainties pertaining to further exits by Vodafone Idea. "This is, however, in line with the implied valuation at which Brookfield has acquired American Tower’s India operations."

Vodafone Idea’s senior counsel, Harish Salve, has reportedly asked the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the curative petition it filed in October 2023 for correcting arithmetic errors that it claims were made in the computation of the AGR dues and seeking a waiver of interest and penalties imposed.

While it is "undoubtedly hard to predict the final outcome of this, further developments will be key to monitor given the significance it holds for Vodafone Idea, as 32% of its total December 2023 debt of Rs 2.15 trillion (Rs 2.15 lakh crore) comprises AGR dues," it said.

The brokerage also maintains a 'buy' on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 1,305 apiece and a 'neutral' on Reliance Industries Ltd. with a target price of Rs 2,910 apiece.