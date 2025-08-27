Indri Becomes Top-Selling Single Malt Whisky In India With 20 Lakh Sales

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.'s flagship brand Indri has become the largest-selling single malt in India. The premium whisky brand achieved the milestone of 20 lakh bottles in sales in the calendar year 2024. This is equivalent to 1,70,000 nine-litre cases.

The sales milestone has made Indri the biggest-selling single malt in India and the fastest-selling Indian single malt whisky worldwide, the company informed the stock exchanges in a filing on Aug. 27.

“Indri sold 1,24,000 cases in India (domestic sales) and 46,000 cases in overseas markets (export sales), making it the first Indian malt brand squarely positioned to compete with global giants on the world stage,” the company said.

The International Wine & Spirits Record (IWSR) has officially certified Indri as the “Number 1 Malt Whisky in India”. It has outpaced both domestic and international competitors by a significant margin.

Praveen Malviya, CEO (IMFL) of Piccadily Agro Industries, said, “For us, it has always been about liquid quality and customer satisfaction. We have strived to make a single malt that is second to none, while staying true to our heritage and provenance, and keeping Indian ingredients at the core of all our products. We set out to prove to the world that India, too, can produce exceptional spirits and create brands that shine on the global stage.”