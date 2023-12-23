Indri And Amrut To Stranger & Sons: India's Premium Liquor Market On A High Before The Party Begins

India's alcohol demand is set to spike as the Christmas and New Year party season kicks in. And spirits are already high for a swelling list of premium brands from the best-rated Indri and Amrut single malts to Somke Saffron Vodka.

Alcohol consumption is surging on demand for premium liquor—priced over Rs 1,000 for a 750 ml bottle. But the mainstay low-cost liquor market, contributing 75% of the volumes, is slowing.

The world's fastest-growing alcobev market, according to Statista, is estimated to cross consumption of 6.21-billion litres by 2024. Younger, well-travelled Indians with growing incomes are experimenting with newer upmarket brands, fuelling consumption.

Strong demand and premiumisation will help the organised liquor industry's revenue grow 12-13% this fiscal to about Rs 4.45 lakh crore, after a 15-16% jump in the previous year, Crisil estimates. According to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, the category reported a remarkable 48% growth in FY23.

Crisil forecasts the premium segment to grow at over 20%, partly on a lower base. By contrast, the price-sensitive market of liquor priced below Rs 700 per 750 ml bottle is forecast to expand 5-7%.

The numbers lay bare the two-paced consumption in India, even as the economy grows at the fastest pace among large peers. While affluent Indians are buying more cars to luxury homes, demand is yet to fully recover from a prolonged pandemic- and inflation-induced slowdown at the bottom end.