Indraprastha Gas' Margins Could Shrink Further — Here's Why

Indraprastha Gas Ltd.'s latest exchange filling on Friday reported that the company will see a further 20% cut of domestic gas allocation from GAIL (India) Ltd.

This marks the second cut is domestic gas allocation for the company. The first reduction was a 21% cuts by Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

Indraprastha Gas mainly gets APM or domestic gas allocation for meeting its CNG sales volumes requirement. This gas is received at a fixed price of $6.5 per million metric British thermal unit, and helps the company maintain its operating costs.