Indraprastha Gas Inks Deal To Establish 19 CBG Plants Across Four States

An Indraprastha Gas outlet. (Source: Company website)
Indraprastha Gas Ltd. signed a deal with two technology partners to establish biogas plants across four states.The Memorandum of Understandings inked during India Energy Week 2024 said that the biogas produced from these 19 plants across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, shall be fed into IGL’s City Gas Distribution network, according to an exchange filing.
Volumes
The partnership aims to produce 0.45 million metric standard cubic meters per day of biogas from waste. This translates to approximately 5% of IGL's daily requirements.
The deal was signed in the presence of Praveen Mal Khanooja, additional secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; KK Chatiwal, managing director of IGL; Pawan Kumar, director (commercial) of IGL, and other senior officials, the company said.