Indraprastha Gas And Mahanagar Gas' Margin Pain Likely To Continue In Near Term—Here's Why

Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas reported over a 20% reduction in the administered price mechanism, or APM, gas allocation for their CNG sales in October 2024, resulting in lower subsidised gas, which negatively impacts profitability.

Emkay Research estimates this cut could reduce CNG margins by Rs 2 per standard cubic meter. Nuvama predicts gas costs for Indraprastha Gas may rise by $0.4 to $0.6 per million British thermal unit, potentially leading to an 18-25% decline in fiscal 2026 Ebitda, while that of Mahanagar Gas would drop by 13-22% Ebitda during the same fiscal.

Indraprastha Gas' management suggested that CNG prices in Delhi may need to increase by Rs 5-6 per kilogram to maintain their earlier margins, though the timing of these hikes still remains uncertain.