IndiGo's Strategic Planning, Operational Efficiency Behind Robust Q1 Growth, Says CEO

IndiGo has sustained impressive growth, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of solid results, according to Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of the airline.

The InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.-operated airline's total income stood at Rs 20,250 crore, up 18% from the same period last year, the CEO told NDTV Profit post the first quarter results. "The airline's net profit stood at Rs 27.3 billion, (Rs 2,730 crore) reflecting a solid margin of around 14%," Elbers said.

He attributed this surge to the airline's strategic planning and operational efficiency, despite facing significant external challenges.

“The quarter’s performance continues the trend we’ve seen in recent months—solid and healthy growth,” Elbers said. The results reflect the ongoing positive market demand outlook, he noted.