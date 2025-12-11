IndiGo's 10% Cut In Flight Operations To Hit Tourism-Heavy Regions In 2026: Royal Orchid Hotels CFO

The curtailment of IndiGo’s flight operations by 10% will hurt the hospitality business in tourism-heavy regions in 2026, unless it is met by other airlines, according to Royal Orchid Hotels’ Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Amit Jaiswal.

“The reduction of 10% of the capacity of IndiGo will definitely hit to some extent, especially the tourism-heavy regions in 2026. Unless they are taken over by the other airlines. Leisure destinations will definitely get hit if there are a lot of flight cancellations,” the top executive told NDTV Profit.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has instructed IndiGo to slash its winter capacity by 10%, cutting daily departures from 2,145 flights to about 1,930 amid the ongoing crisis.

He noted that the short-term impact of the IndiGo flight disruptions has been positive for some hotels as stranded passengers required accommodation.

“The short-term chaos, which was created in the first week of December till I think Dec. 8, also provided a fillip to the hotels, some of the hotels via stranded guest stays,” he said.