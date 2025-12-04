IndiGo Flights To See Another 48 Hours Of Disruptions — Here's Why, And What Flyers Should Expect

IndiGo said its operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, citing a series of unforeseen challenges that have strained schedules and impacted services. The airline pointed to tech glitches, schedule changes and weather conditions, along with increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules, as key factors affecting operations.

To contain the disruption and restore stability, IndiGo said it has initiated calibrated adjustments to its schedules. These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours, the airline said, adding that this window will allow it to normalise operations.

This development comes on the back of the cancellation of 200 flights across Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in recent period, due to issues arising out of the rollout of new flight duty-time limitation norms, sources told NDTV.

The airline is facing severe pilot and crew shortage due to complications from enforcing the the new rostering norms, which came into effect last month, the persons privy to the development said.

The airline in its statement cited unforeseen problems stemming from weather and tech infrastructure related roadblocks, along with the new norms as the reason for the cancellations.

"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," the airline said.

Notably, the flight duty-time limitation norms entailed increasing the weekly rest period to 48 hours, extension of night hours, and limiting the number of night landings to only two as opposed to six.