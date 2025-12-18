IndiGo Under CCI Lens After December Flight Meltdown Disrupts Aviation Sector

The Competition Commission of India has taken cognisance of information filed against India's largest airline IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, the anti-trust regulator said in a press release on Thursday.

IndiGo holds over 60% operational market share in the Indian aviation industry, and therefore the disruptions in its operation could potentially bring the entire sector to a standstill.

Taking note of the severity of the matter and based on its initial assessment, CCI said it has decided "to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002."