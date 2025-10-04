IndiGo Tops Market Share In Aviation, Check How Other Airlines Fared
IndiGo maintained the best on-time performance (OTP) at 90.6%, underscoring its status as the most punctual airline in the country.
IndiGo Airlines continues to dominate India’s domestic aviation market, holding the largest market share at 64.2% in August 2025, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The Air India group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, made good gains, increasing its market share to 27.3% in August from 26.2% the previous month. The group has shown operational improvements, including better load factors and punctuality, boosting its competitiveness in the market.
Akasa Air maintained a 5.4% share, while SpiceJet’s market share declined to just 2%, reflecting ongoing challenges for the carrier.
Despite IndiGo's scale, it reported only 34 cases of boarding denials in August, considerably fewer than Air India's 382, which was the highest number of denied boardings among the airlines. SpiceJet documented 258 cases. Flight delays during this period were predominantly due to reactionary factors at 57%, followed by air traffic control issues (11%) and technical problems (8%).
What About Small Aviation Players?
One of the smaller regional players, FlyBig, saw the most cancellations, affecting its reliability standing, with market share remaining below 1%. Other small carriers like Fly91 and Star Air also remained under 1% in market share, continuing to struggle in a market dominated by major players.
Overall passenger traffic in the domestic market saw a slight decline year-on-year, with 12.9 million passengers in August 2025, a 1% decrease from the previous year. However, the sector continues to see annual growth over the first eight months of 2025.
Overall Passenger Growth
Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2025 were 1107.26 lakhs as against 1054.66 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 4.99 % and monthly growth of -1.4 %.
Cancellations Of All Airlines
Here are the overall cancellation rate for scheduled domestic airlines in India during August 2025:
FlyBig experienced the highest cancellation rate, cancelling 59.76% of its flights for the month followed by IndiaOne at 10.88%.
IndiGo maintained a low rate of 0.51%, while the Air India Group reported 0.69%. Star Air’s cancellation rate was higher at 2.35%. SpiceJet and Alliance Air recorded cancellation rates of 4.31% and 4.97% respectively.
These cancellations resulted from factors such as technical issues, weather conditions, and operational reasons.