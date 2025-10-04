IndiGo Tops Market Share In Aviation, Check How Other Airlines Fared

IndiGo Airlines continues to dominate India’s domestic aviation market, holding the largest market share at 64.2% in August 2025, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Although its market share slipped slightly from 65.2% in July, IndiGo maintained the best on-time performance (OTP) at 90.6%, underscoring its status as the most punctual airline in the country.