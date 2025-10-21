Business NewsBusinessIndiGo To Operate Flights From Delhi Airport's All Three Terminals From Oct 26
IndiGo To Operate Flights From Delhi Airport's All Three Terminals From Oct 26

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3 -- and the revamped T2 will be operational from October 26.

21 Oct 2025, 11:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3 -- and the revamped T2 will be operational from October 26 (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)
IndiGo on Tuesday said it will have flights from all three terminals of the Delhi airport from October 26. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3 -- and the revamped T2 will be operational from October 26.

All international flights are operated from T3. In a release, the airline said it will operate 'flights numbered 6E 2000 - 6E 2999 to/from Terminal 2, and flights numbered 6E 5000 - 6E 5999, along with all international departures, to/from Terminal 3, All other domestic flights will continue to operate to/from Terminal 1'.

IndiGo will be operating around 1,700 weekly flights from IGIA. It operates over 2,200 flights daily.

