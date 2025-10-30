IndiGo To Operate Direct Bengaluru-Riyadh Flights From Nov 16

InterGlobe Aviation, popularly known as IndiGo, will operate Bengaluru-Riyadh direct flights from Nov 16, it said in a press release. With this new service, IndiGo expanded its network in the Middle-Eastern countries.

It is important to highlight that IndiGo will not provide Riyadh-Bengaluru direct flight service every day. Instead, the service will be available for five days a week for travellers in Riyadh and Bengaluru, according to information in the press release.

The airline will operate an Airbus A320 aircraft on this new route to offer affordable and seamless connectivity for travellers, the press release said.