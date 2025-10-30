IndiGo To Operate Direct Bengaluru-Riyadh Flights From Nov 16
With the launch of Bengaluru-Riyadh direct flight service, IndiGo expands its network in the Middle-East.
InterGlobe Aviation, popularly known as IndiGo, will operate Bengaluru-Riyadh direct flights from Nov 16, it said in a press release. With this new service, IndiGo expanded its network in the Middle-Eastern countries.
It is important to highlight that IndiGo will not provide Riyadh-Bengaluru direct flight service every day. Instead, the service will be available for five days a week for travellers in Riyadh and Bengaluru, according to information in the press release.
The airline will operate an Airbus A320 aircraft on this new route to offer affordable and seamless connectivity for travellers, the press release said.
Bookings for the Riyadh-Bengaluru flight service are open on IndiGo's official website, mobile application, and other authorised travell partners' paltforms, the press release said.
As Riyadh is a capital city of Saudi Arabia, it is a crucial hub for trade and investment. Hence, connecting the Middle-Eastern city with India's IT hub was a significant step for InterGlobe Aviation, Vinay Malhotra, head, sales said.
"This new route from Bengaluru marks IndiGo’s fourth non-stop connection to Riyadh, after Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. It will enhance accessibility for business and workforce from the region while reinforcing IndiGo’s growing network across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East."
IndiGo connects Saudi Arabia's four key cities: Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah with India. The newly launched Riyadh-Bengaluru service will likely strengthen the Indian airline's presence in the Middle-East region, the press release said.
IndiGo did the expansion keeping in mind the increasing demand driven by business travel, trade, workforce movement, and tourism between India and Middle-East, according to the press release.
Earlier this week, IndiGo announced the direct, daily service between Mumbai and London. It has also become the first Indian airline to announce flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou.