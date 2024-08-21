IndiGo To Challenge Rs 3.5-Lakh Penalty Orders Over Input Tax Credit

InterGlobe Aviation announced on Wednesday its intention to challenge two penalty orders totalling Rs 3.5 lakh related to input tax credit. In Odisha, a penalty of Rs 1.77 lakh was imposed concerning the goods and services tax.

IndiGo's parent company said in a regulatory filing that the appellate authority had rejected its appeal and upheld the demand for input tax credit related to the financial year 2017–18.

The filing also noted that IndiGo is currently working to contest the appeal order before the appellate tribunal.

Separately, in Kerala, the company is facing a penalty of Rs 1.73 lakh, with the filing saying, "The tax officer has denied input tax credit availed and has raised a demand on the company."

In this case, the company said it is in the process of contesting the orders before the appropriate appellate authority.

(With inputs from PTI)