IndiGo To Begin Trial Of In-Flight Entertainment Content On Delhi-Goa Route; Details Here
This service will be available on all flights once the trial phase is pulled off successfully.
IndiGo airline is all set to adopt digitisation to improve customer journeys. According to a recent update, the airline will run a trial of new entertainment content on the flight through the Indigo app.
This trial is scheduled for customers travelling between Delhi to Goa for three months from May 1. The airline is aiming to improve its app usage among customers with enhanced in-flight experiences. The airline has introduced the latest popular TV shows, movies, games, maps, and music in the upgrade.
This allows customers to enjoy their preferred source of entertainment at 30,000 feet above sea level.
Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital & Information Officer at IndiGo, said, "At IndiGo, we understand that travel is not just about reaching the destination, but also enjoying the journey. Keeping in mind the evolving expectations of the digital savvy Indian travellers, we have added this new feature as an extension of our mobile app to offer, as a trial, a diverse range of entertainment options to our customers."
Customers can avail of this trial service through the IndiGo app and enjoy 200+ hours of content across different genres and formats. From Indian to Hollywood movies to all-time popular songs, customers can enjoy entertainment of their choice while flying with IndiGo.
It's not just adults, though who will be entertained on Indigo flights. The airline plans to include a fun treasure hunt for children with the help of a moving map feature. These services can be availed once the aircraft has reached the cruising altitude to ensure it avoids interference with aircraft electronics.
"Customers will have to carry their personal bluetooth/wired headphones to enjoy the in-flight trial service," said IndiGo Airlines.