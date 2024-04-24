IndiGo To Begin Trial Of In-Flight Entertainment Content On Delhi-Goa Route; Details Here

IndiGo airline is all set to adopt digitisation to improve customer journeys. According to a recent update, the airline will run a trial of new entertainment content on the flight through the Indigo app.

This trial is scheduled for customers travelling between Delhi to Goa for three months from May 1. The airline is aiming to improve its app usage among customers with enhanced in-flight experiences. The airline has introduced the latest popular TV shows, movies, games, maps, and music in the upgrade.

This allows customers to enjoy their preferred source of entertainment at 30,000 feet above sea level.