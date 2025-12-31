IndiGo Starts Recruitment Drive For Experienced Pilots — Check Details

IndiGo has hiked allowances for pilots by up to Rs 2,000 with effect from Jan. 1. The hikes, ranging from as little as Rs 25 to Rs 2,000, will be for various allowance categories, including domestic layover, deadhead and night. Also, pilots will be eligible for tail-swap allowance. Generally, tail-swap refers to replacing a scheduled aircraft with a different aircraft.

With the revision, a captain, who was earlier paid Rs 2,000 as domestic layover allowance for a 10.01-24-hour duration layover, will now get Rs 3,000. In the case of a first officer, the allowance for the same time frame will rise to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,000 earlier, sources said.

For every hour beyond the 24-hour time frame, a captain will get Rs 150 from Rs 100 earlier, while the first officer will be paid Rs 75 instead of Rs 50 earlier. The night allowance per night hour for a captain and a first officer has been raised to Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

Also, the deadhead allowance per scheduled block hour for a captain has been increased to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000 and that for a first officer to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,500, sources said. Deadhead refers to a pilot flying as a passenger to another destination to operate a flight from there.