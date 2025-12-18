Business NewsBusinessIndiGo Shares Rise As CEO Says Worst Disruption Phase Over, Network Restored To 2,200 Flights
ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo Shares Rise As CEO Says Worst Disruption Phase Over, Network Restored To 2,200 Flights

CEO Elbers said the disruption appeared to be the result of a compounding effect of several factors, rather than a single trigger.

18 Dec 2025, 12:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IndiGo flight. (Photo: ANI Digital)</p></div>
IndiGo flight. (Photo: ANI Digital)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

IndiGo chief executive officer Pieter Elbers on Thursday said the airline has emerged from its recent operational disruptions, with the network fully restored to around 2,200 flights a day. Shares of the company have since been trading at a uptick, as high as nearly 3%.

In a message to employees, Elbers said the airline’s staff stood “tall and united” through the disruption, thanking pilots, cabin crew, airport teams, operations control centre staff, customer service teams and other functions for supporting passengers and stabilising operations.

“We weathered the storm together,” Elbers said, adding that the airline has now shifted its focus to three priorities — resilience, root cause analysis and rebuilding.

ALSO READ

Winter Travel Advisory By IndiGo And Delhi Airport: What Travellers Need To Know
Opinion
Winter Travel Advisory By IndiGo And Delhi Airport: What Travellers Need To Know
Read More

Elbers said the disruption appeared to be the result of a compounding effect of several factors, rather than a single trigger. To address this, the IndiGo board has appointed an external aviation expert to conduct a comprehensive root cause analysis.

“Through the storm, we found our wings again,” Elbers said, urging employees not to let the three-day disruption between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 define what the airline has collectively built over nearly two decades.

ALSO READ

IndiGo COO, Aviation Officials Appear Before Par Panel; Replies 'Evasive, Unconvincing'
Opinion
IndiGo COO, Aviation Officials Appear Before Par Panel; Replies 'Evasive, Unconvincing'
Read More

IndiGo Share Price Today

IndiGo Shares Rise As CEO Says Worst Disruption Phase Over, Network Restored To 2,200 Flights

The scrip rose as much as 2.73% to Rs 5,113 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.60% higher at Rs 5,106.50 apiece, as of 11:57 a.m. This compares to a 0.21% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 12.24% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.91 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 19.89.

Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.8%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 26,000, Sensex Rises Nearly 200 Points; ICICI Bank, TCS Lead Gains
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 26,000, Sensex Rises Nearly 200 Points; ICICI Bank, TCS Lead Gains
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT