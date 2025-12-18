IndiGo Shares Rise As CEO Says Worst Disruption Phase Over, Network Restored To 2,200 Flights

IndiGo chief executive officer Pieter Elbers on Thursday said the airline has emerged from its recent operational disruptions, with the network fully restored to around 2,200 flights a day. Shares of the company have since been trading at a uptick, as high as nearly 3%.

In a message to employees, Elbers said the airline’s staff stood “tall and united” through the disruption, thanking pilots, cabin crew, airport teams, operations control centre staff, customer service teams and other functions for supporting passengers and stabilising operations.

“We weathered the storm together,” Elbers said, adding that the airline has now shifted its focus to three priorities — resilience, root cause analysis and rebuilding.