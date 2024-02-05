IndiGo Shares Jump Over 5% To Record High After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. rose over 5% to hit a record high after company's net profit more than doubled in the third quarter beating analysts' estimates, aided by the strong demand for travel during the festive season.

The operator of India's largest airline, IndiGo, reported a 19% year-on-year rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 2,998 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected a profit of Rs 2,519 crore.

The low-cost carrier incurred a foreign exchange loss of Rs 51 crore in the quarter. Excluding these losses, the net profit aggregated to Rs 3,049 crore in the period. In the corresponding period last year, the airline incurred a foreign exchange loss of over Rs 586 crore.