IndiGo Set To Induct India’s First Airbus A321 XLR As Global Expansion Gains Pace
The A321 XLR will initially be deployed on long-haul routes connecting Delhi and Mumbai to Athens.
IndiGo is all set to make history as the first Indian airline to induct the Airbus A321 XLR, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy. The aircraft is expected to land in India after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
The A321 XLR will initially be deployed on long-haul routes connecting Delhi and Mumbai to Athens, reinforcing IndiGo’s push into medium-haul international markets. The airline plans to induct one more A321 XLR by the end of this financial year, keeping its global growth plans firmly on track.
NDTV Profit first reported in December that IndiGo would induct the A321 XLR, a move that underscores the carrier’s ambition to strengthen its overseas footprint.
IndiGo is advancing to the next phase of its strategy to become a major global airline after a year of accelerated network expansion, Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said last Wednesday.
"Having earlier laid the building blocks of our strategy – Towards New Heights and Across New Frontiers, the year 2025 witnessed IndiGo taking big strides in the execution of our strategy and advancing to the next phase to become a major airline of global scale," he said in a statement.
The CEO said IndiGo progressed on customers, product, domestic and international network, cargo, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), India's hub function and "managed to grow from strength to strength, under the guidance of the government".
The airline expects to close the calendar year 2025 with over 12.3 crore customers, an addition of over one crore compared to the previous year. IndiGo operated over 2,200 flights per day, flying more than 10 lakh customers every three days, the statement said.