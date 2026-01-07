IndiGo Set To Induct India’s First Airbus A321 XLR As Global Expansion Gains Pace

IndiGo is all set to make history as the first Indian airline to induct the Airbus A321 XLR, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy. The aircraft is expected to land in India after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The A321 XLR will initially be deployed on long-haul routes connecting Delhi and Mumbai to Athens, reinforcing IndiGo’s push into medium-haul international markets. The airline plans to induct one more A321 XLR by the end of this financial year, keeping its global growth plans firmly on track.

NDTV Profit first reported in December that IndiGo would induct the A321 XLR, a move that underscores the carrier’s ambition to strengthen its overseas footprint.