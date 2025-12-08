IndiGo Says Network Coverage Fully Restored, Punctuality Rate Improves To 90%

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. reported a 90% on-time performance throughout its network according to a company statement on Monday, recording a 75% increase from Sunday.

The firm announced that it has operated more than 1,800 flights on Monday and stated that it has reconnected its entire network and that its network coverage was fully restored.

All cancellations in Monday's schedule were executed on Sunday according to the company, making sure that notifications were sent to customers in advance.

The aviation company refunded Rs 827 crore so far, with the rest under process for cancellations up to Dec. 15, 2025.

IndiGo also reported facilitating compensations for customers arranging compensation in various formats depending on their preference between Dec. 1 and 7.

Up to 5,86,705 PNRs between Dec. 1 and 7 were canceled and refunded, amounting to Rs 569.65 crore. With an aggregate of 9,55,591 PNRs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7 seeing cancellation and reimbursement, totaling Rs 827 crore.

These remunerations also involved booking over 9,500 hotel rooms and close to 10,000 cabs, along with the refunds.

It also delivered over 4,500 bags to the respective customers. With the firm stating that it would be on track to deliver the rest in the next 36 hours.

IndiGo reported assisting more than 2 lakh customers every day, spanning various communications channels.

IndiGo attributed its mass cancellations of flights since Dec. 2 due to complications with the implementation of the new rostering norms mandated by the Centre, along with weather and tech-infrastructure-related roadblocks.

The Centre responded by temporarily rolling back and suspending certain sections of the norms and putting in place a cap of Rs 18,000 for ticket prices with regards to flights spanning more than 1,500 km.