IndiGo Says It Has Mobilised All 65,000 Employees To Restore Flight Operations, Ensure Network Stability

The IndiGo Board has been closely monitoring the situation, with its Crisis Management Group meeting daily and actively coordinating with the CEO, senior management, and ground teams to restore operations.

CEO Pieter Elbers stated that the airline was “fully stabilized” and “back on its feet” as of Tuesday, following mass flight cancellations and delays that began on Dec. 2.

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu confirmed the recovery and said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo’s senior leadership to initiate a detailed investigation.

“DGCA has issued show-cause notices and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. Based on the report, strict and appropriate action will be taken,” Kinjarapu said.

IndiGo attributed the disruptions to complications arising from new rostering norms mandated by the Centre, along with weather and tech infrastructure challenges.

In response, the Centre temporarily rolled back certain sections of the norms and imposed a Rs 18,000 fare cap on flights over 1,500 km.