IndiGo Removes Surcharge After Fall In Jet Fuel Prices

IndiGo removed the fuel charge on both domestic and international routes on Thursday after three months due to a fall in the price of aviation turbine fuel.

The waiver of the surcharge will lead to reduced airfares on a majority of routes, as IndiGo carries six out of every 10 flyers in India.

"As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof to respond to any change in prices or market conditions," the airline said in a release.