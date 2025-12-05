IndiGo Records Worst-Ever Punctuality: On-Time Performance Falls to 8.5%

Nationwide cancellations and disruptions are chipping away at India's largest airline as its on-time performance (OTP) hit a record low of 8.5%, according to data released by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The OTP is a key metric which measures a flight's punctuality against its schedule. If a flight arrives or departs within 15 minutes of its scheduled time, it is typically considered on time.

IndiGo which generally operates around 2,300 domestic and international flights daily, is now cancelling flights as part of efforts to tackle disruptions, primarily triggered by crew shortages.

The airline, which presents its punctuality as a hallmark, recorded an on-time performance of 19.7% on Wednesday, a steep fall from 35% reported on Tuesday.

By Thursday, OTPs of rival airlines like Air India and Air India Express were at 61% and 58.6%, respectively, while that of Akasa Air stood at 63%.

The readings for SpiceJet and state-owned Alliance Air were at 56.4% and 56%, respectively. SpiceJet has also added extra flights from the Delhi airport on Friday.