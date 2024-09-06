NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIndigo Paints Investor Offloads Stake Worth Rs 1,557.05 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Indigo Paints Investor Offloads Stake Worth Rs 1,557.05 Crore

Among the buyers were HDFC Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley Asia.

06 Sep 2024, 10:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indigo Paints (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Indigo Paints (Source: Company website)

A foreign investor, Peak XV Partners Investments V, sold stake worth Rs 1557.05 crore in Indigo Paints Ltd. via a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.

The investor offloaded shares in two deals. In one deal, 54.48 lakh shares or 11.44% stake, were sold at Rs 1489.35 apiece, which is a premium of 0.68% compared to Friday's close.

In the other, 50.51 lakh shares or 10.61% stake, were sold at Rs 1475.96 apiece, which is at a discount of 0.23%.

The investor held 13.09% stake in total as of June.

Buyers included: 

  • Arisaig Asia Fund Ltd. bought 8.06 lakh shares or 1.69% stake, at Rs 1,475.51 apiece. 

  • HDFC Mutual Fund bought 10.04 lakh shares or 2.11% stake, at Rs 1,470 apiece. 

  • Mercer Qif Fund Plc-Mercer Investment Fund bought 3.18 lakh shares or 0.66%, at Rs 1,475.51 apiece. 

  • Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. - Odi bought 3.08 lakh shares or 0.64% stake, at Rs 1,491.88 apiece. 

Shares of the company closed 4.19% lower at Rs 1,479.35 per share, compared to a 1.17% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

Synergy Green Industries Receives Order Worth Rs 163 Crore, Shares Rise Over 16%

Opinion
Synergy Green Industries Receives Order Worth Rs 163 Crore, Shares Rise Over 16%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT