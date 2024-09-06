Indigo Paints Investor Offloads Stake Worth Rs 1,557.05 Crore

A foreign investor, Peak XV Partners Investments V, sold stake worth Rs 1557.05 crore in Indigo Paints Ltd. via a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.

The investor offloaded shares in two deals. In one deal, 54.48 lakh shares or 11.44% stake, were sold at Rs 1489.35 apiece, which is a premium of 0.68% compared to Friday's close.

In the other, 50.51 lakh shares or 10.61% stake, were sold at Rs 1475.96 apiece, which is at a discount of 0.23%.