Indigo Paints Investor Offloads Stake Worth Rs 1,557.05 Crore
Among the buyers were HDFC Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley Asia.
A foreign investor, Peak XV Partners Investments V, sold stake worth Rs 1557.05 crore in Indigo Paints Ltd. via a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.
The investor offloaded shares in two deals. In one deal, 54.48 lakh shares or 11.44% stake, were sold at Rs 1489.35 apiece, which is a premium of 0.68% compared to Friday's close.
In the other, 50.51 lakh shares or 10.61% stake, were sold at Rs 1475.96 apiece, which is at a discount of 0.23%.
The investor held 13.09% stake in total as of June.
Buyers included:
Arisaig Asia Fund Ltd. bought 8.06 lakh shares or 1.69% stake, at Rs 1,475.51 apiece.
HDFC Mutual Fund bought 10.04 lakh shares or 2.11% stake, at Rs 1,470 apiece.
Mercer Qif Fund Plc-Mercer Investment Fund bought 3.18 lakh shares or 0.66%, at Rs 1,475.51 apiece.
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. - Odi bought 3.08 lakh shares or 0.64% stake, at Rs 1,491.88 apiece.
Shares of the company closed 4.19% lower at Rs 1,479.35 per share, compared to a 1.17% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.