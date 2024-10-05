IndiGo Outage: Airline Reports System Slowdown, Causing Delays In Website And Airport Services

IndiGo Outage: The airline assured that its airport team is "available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey."(IndiGo Logo sits on one of its flight at an airport in Bengaluru, India. Image Source: Anirudh Saligrama/NDTV Profit)
IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, has reported a "temporary system slowdown" across its network, which is impacting both its website and booking system. The airline said that "customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," according to a post on social media platform X.
The airline assured that its airport team is "available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey." The company added that it is "working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible."
Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible. (2/3)
The airline previously faced a system outage in July, along with other airlines in India and globally, due to a Crowdstrike update. This update affected Windows 11 users worldwide, causing restart loops and Blue Screen of Death errors.
IndiGo added that it is "working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible."