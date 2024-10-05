IndiGo Outage: Airline Reports System Slowdown, Causing Delays In Website And Airport Services

IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, has reported a "temporary system slowdown" across its network, which is impacting both its website and booking system. The airline said that "customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," according to a post on social media platform X.

The airline assured that its airport team is "available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey." The company added that it is "working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible."