IndiGo Orders 30 Airbus Wide-Body Aircraft For Global Route Expansion

Budget carrier IndiGo has placed an order for 30 Airbus wide-body aircraft as it looks to ramp up its fleet and offer longer-distance global routes to Indians, who are increasingly keen to undertake foreign travel. The airline has ordered 30 firm A350-900 aircraft that are powered by Rolls Royce’s Trent XWB engine.

According to Airbus, the plane can accommodate 300–350 passengers in a standard three-class configuration and flies efficiently on everything from short-range segments to ultra-long-range routes of up to 18,000 km non-stop.

The exact configuration of the aircraft will be decided at a later stage, and deliveries are expected to start in 2027. In addition to the 30 aircraft, IndiGo has purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft.

"The mission capability of this aircraft, coupled with the efficiency of the Trent XWB engine, will offer IndiGo unprecedented optionality as it embarks on the next stage of its wonderful journey of addressing the rapidly evolving needs of the Indian customer and our nation," IndiGo said in a statement on Thursday.

Currently, India's largest airline operates over 350 aircraft. Last year, IndiGo placed the largest-ever single aircraft order by any airline for 500 aircraft with Airbus.

The outstanding orderbook of A320 family aircraft stands at almost 1,000 aircraft, which are yet to be delivered well into the next decade.