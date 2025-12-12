IndiGo Operating Over 2,000 Flights Under 'Scaled Down' Schedule

IndiGo said it is operating over 2,000 flights on Friday as per its revised "scaled down" schedule.

Under the winter schedule, which commenced in the last week of October and will run through the last week of March next year, IndiGo was allowed to operate 15,014 flights per week, or 2,144 per day, on domestic routes.

"IndiGo is set to operate over 2,000 flights today, as per its revised scaled-down schedule," the airline said.

Earlier sources said that the airline had cancelled around 160 flights from two key airports, Delhi and Mumbai.

"We have informed all our airport partners to publish the new flight schedules of the adjusted network on terminal screens to avoid any confusion," an airline spokesperson said.

"We are compliant (to all regulations)," the spokesperson added.