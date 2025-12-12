IndiGo Moves Delhi HC For Rs 900 Crore Customs Duty Refund On Re-Imported Aircraft Parts

InterGlobe Aviation, operator of IndiGo airline, approached the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking a refund of over Rs 900 crore paid as Customs duty on aircraft engines and parts re-imported into India after overseas repairs.

The plea was listed before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain, but Justice Jain recused herself as her son is a pilot with IndiGo. The matter will now be heard by another bench subject to the chief justice’s orders.

IndiGo argued that levying Customs duty on such re-imports amounted to double taxation. Its counsel said the airline paid basic Customs duty at the time of re-import without dispute and also discharged GST on a reverse charge basis for the repair service.