IndiGo Held 64% Market Share Before December Flight Chaos, DGCA Data Shows
IndiGo's market share declined 2% month-on-month in November, according to data from the DGCA.
Budget carrier IndiGo held nearly 64% in India's domestic airline market in November, before operations were upended at the start of December.
IndiGo's market share declined 2% month-on-month, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation released on Friday.
Air India Group's market share stood at 26.7%, up 1%. Akasa Air's market share stood at 4.7%, down 0.5% and SpiceJet's market share stood at 3.7%, up 1.1%.
The country's overall monthly traffic increased to 1.53 crore passengers in November, up nearly 7% from the preceding month.
In terms of on-time performance (OTP) at six major airports (Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata), Akasa Air topped the chart with 72.2%. Air India Group was second with 69.1% OTP, IndiGo's OTP at 69%, Alliance Air's OTP at 59% and SpiceJet's at 48.4%.
The near-breakdown in IndiGo's operations, triggered by the airline's inability to adapt to the new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, led to the cancellation of over 5,000 flights within a span of seven days.
A four-member panel of the DGCA has submitted its report to the Civil Aviation Ministry on IndiGo's operational meltdown earlier this month, sources said on Friday.
The report has been confidentially filed, with details yet to emerge at the time of publishing this article.
The committee was tasked to assess the circumstances that led to the massive disruption in IndiGo's operations in the first week of December.
The panel, formed on Dec. 5, was asked to probe the reasons behind the disruptions, cancellations and delays involving the airline. It was initially granted a 15-day period to submit its report, but the deadline was later extended till Dec. 26.
At the centre of the crisis were regulations requiring pilots and cabin crew to get more rest, including 48-hour weekly breaks instead of 36 hours earlier, and stricter limits on night landings.
IndiGo, which restored its operations to normal levels by Dec. 15, said this week that the airline was prepared to handle the boom in air travel during the winter holiday season—typically stretching from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1.