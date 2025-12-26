IndiGo Held 64% Market Share Before December Flight Chaos, DGCA Data Shows

Budget carrier IndiGo held nearly 64% in India's domestic airline market in November, before operations were upended at the start of December.

IndiGo's market share declined 2% month-on-month, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation released on Friday.

Air India Group's market share stood at 26.7%, up 1%. Akasa Air's market share stood at 4.7%, down 0.5% and SpiceJet's market share stood at 3.7%, up 1.1%.

The country's overall monthly traffic increased to 1.53 crore passengers in November, up nearly 7% from the preceding month.

In terms of on-time performance (OTP) at six major airports (Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata), Akasa Air topped the chart with 72.2%. Air India Group was second with 69.1% OTP, IndiGo's OTP at 69%, Alliance Air's OTP at 59% and SpiceJet's at 48.4%.