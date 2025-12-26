Business NewsBusinessIndiGo Held 64% Market Share Before December Flight Chaos, DGCA Data Shows
ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo Held 64% Market Share Before December Flight Chaos, DGCA Data Shows

IndiGo's market share declined 2% month-on-month in November, according to data from the DGCA.

26 Dec 2025, 10:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The panel, formed on Dec. 5, was tasked to investigate the disruptions, cancellations and delays involving IndiGo flights. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
The panel, formed on Dec. 5, was tasked to investigate the disruptions, cancellations and delays involving IndiGo flights. (Photo: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Budget carrier IndiGo held nearly 64% in India's domestic airline market in November, before operations were upended at the start of December.

IndiGo's market share declined 2% month-on-month, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation released on Friday.

Air India Group's market share stood at 26.7%, up 1%. Akasa Air's market share stood at 4.7%, down 0.5% and SpiceJet's market share stood at 3.7%, up 1.1%.

The country's overall monthly traffic increased to 1.53 crore passengers in November, up nearly 7% from the preceding month.

In terms of on-time performance (OTP) at six major airports (Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata), Akasa Air topped the chart with 72.2%. Air India Group was second with 69.1% OTP, IndiGo's OTP at 69%, Alliance Air's OTP at 59% and SpiceJet's at 48.4%.

The near-breakdown in IndiGo's operations, triggered by the airline's inability to adapt to the new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, led to the cancellation of over 5,000 flights within a span of seven days.

A four-member panel of the DGCA has submitted its report to the Civil Aviation Ministry on IndiGo's operational meltdown earlier this month, sources said on Friday.

The report has been confidentially filed, with details yet to emerge at the time of publishing this article.

The committee was tasked to assess the circumstances that led to the massive disruption in IndiGo's operations in the first week of December.

The panel, formed on Dec. 5, was asked to probe the reasons behind the disruptions, cancellations and delays involving the airline. It was initially granted a 15-day period to submit its report, but the deadline was later extended till Dec. 26.

At the centre of the crisis were regulations requiring pilots and cabin crew to get more rest, including 48-hour weekly breaks instead of 36 hours earlier, and stricter limits on night landings.

IndiGo, which restored its operations to normal levels by Dec. 15, said this week that the airline was prepared to handle the boom in air travel during the winter holiday season—typically stretching from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1.

ALSO READ

IndiGo Confirms Operational Stability As Holiday Season Travel Boom Looms
Opinion
IndiGo Confirms Operational Stability As Holiday Season Travel Boom Looms
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT