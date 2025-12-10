IndiGo Hands Over Revised Schedule To DGCA Following 10% Winter Flight Reduction

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. has turned in its amended flight schedule to the Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the Centre cut its winter schedule by 10% after thousands of flights were cancelled by the airline.

The company is facing an inquest from the DGCA for the disarray in its services and operations due to crew shortage since Dec. 3. It was directed by the DGCA to put forth a revised schedule by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

IndiGo attributed the disruptions to complications arising from new rostering norms mandated by the Centre, along with weather and tech infrastructure challenges.

In response, the Centre temporarily rolled back certain sections of the norms and imposed a Rs 18,000 fare cap on flights over 1,500 km.

"IndiGo has submitted the revised winter schedule to the DGCA as per its Tuesday order," a source said.

The routes that IndiGo had agreed to excise from the schedule in accordance with the revised plan, could not be determined.

On Tuesday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that the 10% cut was to help match IndiGo's schedule with the pilots available at the airline.

The airline was allowed to operate around 2,200 flights under its winter schedule, which commenced from the last Saturday of October and will continue till the last week of March next year.

A 10% deduction in its winter flight operations would amount to a cut of some 220 flights per day.

The airline was initially allowed to fly 2,145 flights a day according to its winter schedule by the aviation safety authority.

IndiGo reported that it plans to add 158 pilots by Feb. 10 along with an additional 742 pilots by December 2026.