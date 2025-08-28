IndiGo Gets Six-Month Extension To Operate Leased Turkish Aircraft

India's aviation regulator has approved IndiGo's request to extend the lease of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines for an additional six months, now lasting until March 2026.

These leased aircraft are currently used to operate flights to Istanbul.

In May, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had ordered the airline to terminate the lease of the two Boeing 777-300ERs from Turkish Airlines by August, following Turkiye support to Pakistan after India's strike on terror camps in May.

IndiGo, meanwhile, was exploring using its own A321 for Istanbul routes, but the ongoing Pakistani airspace closure is making it difficult, prompting the airline to seek extension.

"This approval comes at a crucial time and will help mitigate losses to the Indian aviation due to geopolitical restrictions, and greatly benefitting Indian travellers during the peak travel season by ensuring a seamless, direct connection to Istanbul and points beyond," an IndiGo spokesperson said. Given the current geopolitical challenges, this extension provides much-needed continuity and stability in operations, allowing us to better serve the growing demand for international travel."