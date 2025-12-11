IndiGo Flyers Faced 'Bait & Switch Dark Pattern' Amid Flight Chaos Last Week: Survey

Over 80% of Indian airline passengers experience dark patterns, deceptive website and app design tactics while booking air tickets, according to a survey by LocalCircles. As per the findings, IndiGo flyers faced "bait and switch" tactics even amid the flight chaos that erupted last week.

Over the past year, IndiGo emerged as the most frequently reported airline for the alleged practices, the survey said.

The study, which gathered over 124,000 responses from users across 302 districts, found that processes like booking, seat assignment, and especially cancellation and refunds are clouded with deliberate design tactics that impose hidden charges or manipulate consumer choices.