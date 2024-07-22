IndiGo Flight Diverted To Muscat Due To Technical Issue

An IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi to New Delhi was diverted to Muscat on Monday due to a technical issue.

The airline announced that the aircraft will resume operations following necessary maintenance.

IndiGo's statement indicated that flight 6E 1406, operated by an A320 neo plane, faced a technical problem en route to the national capital.

The exact number of passengers on board remains unconfirmed.

Passengers have been offered hotel accommodations in Muscat, and the airline is making alternative arrangements to complete their journey to Delhi.

IndiGo expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to its customers.

(With inputs from PTI)