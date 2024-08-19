IndiGo Leads In July Flight Delays, Minimal Support Offered

India's largest domestic carrier, IndiGo, reported the highest number of passengers affected by flight delays in July, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday. The airline also provided the least facilitation to impacted passengers.

IndiGo's flight delays of over two hours affected 1.66 lakh passengers in July, the highest among all airlines, according to DGCA data. Air India, which ranked second, impacted 61,599 passengers. SpiceJet affected 43,521 passengers, and Vistara affected 6,061 passengers.

Besides, 1.54 lakh passengers were affected by cancellations across all domestic airlines in July, while 3.2 lakh passengers were impacted by delays.