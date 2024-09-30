IndiGo Flight Delayed for 5 Hours as Pilot Refuses to Fly Due to Duty Limitations

Passengers aboard the Sept. 24, 2024, IndiGo flight 6E 361 from Pune to Bengaluru faced a five-hour delay after the pilot refused to fly, citing duty limitations. According to a post by Aviation News on Instagram, which has 165,000 followers, the pilot's decision was in line with industry regulations that limit work hours to ensure safety.

Data from FlightRadar24 revealed that the Pune-Bengaluru flight, scheduled to depart at 12:45 am, eventually took off at 5:44 am and landed in Bengaluru at 6:49 am. While crew duty limitations are standard protocol, passengers expressed frustration over the lack of support during the delay. According to an Instagram post, no refreshments, compensation, or lounge access were provided, intensifying their dissatisfaction.

In a press statement issued on Monday (Sept. 30), IndiGo confirmed the delay was caused by "operational reasons related to flight duty time limitations" and apologised for the inconvenience. "Customers were kept informed about the delay, and our team was available throughout to assist them," the airline said.

IndiGo did not respond to specific queries regarding the handling of crew fatigue but stated that it followed the norms prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).