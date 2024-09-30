IndiGo Flight Delayed for 5 Hours as Pilot Refuses to Fly Due to Duty Limitations
Passengers aboard the Sept. 24, 2024, IndiGo flight 6E 361 from Pune to Bengaluru faced a five-hour delay after the pilot refused to fly, citing duty limitations. According to a post by Aviation News on Instagram, which has 165,000 followers, the pilot's decision was in line with industry regulations that limit work hours to ensure safety.
Data from FlightRadar24 revealed that the Pune-Bengaluru flight, scheduled to depart at 12:45 am, eventually took off at 5:44 am and landed in Bengaluru at 6:49 am. While crew duty limitations are standard protocol, passengers expressed frustration over the lack of support during the delay. According to an Instagram post, no refreshments, compensation, or lounge access were provided, intensifying their dissatisfaction.
In a press statement issued on Monday (Sept. 30), IndiGo confirmed the delay was caused by "operational reasons related to flight duty time limitations" and apologised for the inconvenience. "Customers were kept informed about the delay, and our team was available throughout to assist them," the airline said.
IndiGo did not respond to specific queries regarding the handling of crew fatigue but stated that it followed the norms prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The DGCA, in January 2024, issued updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), which outline rest periods for crew members before they undertake a flight duty. Crew members must be given rest for at least as long as their previous duty period or in accordance with specific guidelines, which vary depending on the length of the flight and the number of time zones crossed.
According to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), updated on Jan. 8, 2024, crew members must be provided a 12-hour rest period after a standby period. If the standby period leads to flight duty, the rest period is adjusted based on the total duty duration. Rest periods are also extended if transportation to and from the airport exceeds 30 minutes. Additionally, a minimum of 48 hours of continuous rest, including two local nights, must be provided each week.
The DGCA emphasises that flight crew members are responsible for declining assignments that would exceed prescribed limitations, especially if they feel fatigued.
In a related development, Air India introduced a new fatigue protocol to address crew fatigue. "Our new protocol is a positive step in preventing fatigue and complies with global regulations. We will continue to use scientific tools like the Jeppesen and Boeing Alertness Model (BAM) to manage crew fatigue," an Air India spokesperson stated.