IndiGo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Delhi Cancels All IndiGo Flights Till Midnight; Over 500 Flights Cancelled
Nationwide cancellations crossed 500 flights on Friday, as IndiGo struggles to adjust to the government’s stricter crew safety and flight duty-time limitation norms.
IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE Updates: Parity Destroyed Between Airlines, Says ALPA
Airline Pilots Association India says:
DGCA’s move has destroyed parity between airlines
This undermines DGCA’s neutrality and compromised fatigue safety norms
This puts millions of passengers at elevated risk
ALPA fears other airlines will also seek same support from DGCA
IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE Updates: ALPA Accuses IndiGo Of Engineering Crisis
Airline Pilots Association India says:
Night definition relaxed & landings encroaching night doubled (from 2 to 4) will directly affects pilot fatigue
These changes dilute scientifically established fatigue protections
ALPA accused IndiGo for engineering a crisis
IndiGo expanded winter schedule, despite knowing implementation of upcoming Phase II of FDTL
ALPA feels the large-scale disruptions surfaced 35 days after implementation,
This is raising suspicion of a manufactured pilot shortage narrative to pressure DGCA
IndiGo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Airline Pilots Association Raises Complaint
Airline Pilots Association India writes to DGCA:
ALPA India strongly objects to selective & unsafe dispensation granted to IndiGo on FDTL implementation
During a 24 Nov 2025 meeting, DGCA assured no exemptions would be given to any airline
Despite this, IndiGo received special relaxation from FDTL Phase II norms
Source: Letter accessed by NDTV Profit
IndiGo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Pune Cancellations
In Maharashtra, between 12:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., 16 arrivals and 16 departures were cancelled, while one Nagpur–Pune flight was diverted to Hyderabad, according to the Pune Airport Director.
IndiGo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Cancellations Across Metros
IndiGo flight cancellations across metro airports as on 10 AM
Hyderabad - 92
Delhi - 225
Bengaluru - 102
Mumbai - 104
Total - 523 flights