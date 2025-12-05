Business NewsBusinessIndiGo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Delhi Cancels All IndiGo Flights Till Midnight; Over 500 Flights Cancelled
IndiGo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Delhi Cancels All IndiGo Flights Till Midnight; Over 500 Flights Cancelled

Nationwide cancellations crossed 500 flights on Friday, as IndiGo struggles to adjust to the government’s stricter crew safety and flight duty-time limitation norms.

05 Dec 2025, 12:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Image: NDTV Profit)
IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE Updates: Parity Destroyed Between Airlines, Says ALPA

Airline Pilots Association India says:

  • DGCA’s move has destroyed parity between airlines

  • This undermines DGCA’s neutrality and compromised fatigue safety norms

  • This puts millions of passengers at elevated risk

  • ALPA fears other airlines will also seek same support from DGCA


IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE Updates: ALPA Accuses IndiGo Of Engineering Crisis

Airline Pilots Association India says:

  • Night definition relaxed & landings encroaching night doubled (from 2 to 4) will directly affects pilot fatigue

  • These changes dilute scientifically established fatigue protections

  • ALPA accused IndiGo for engineering a crisis

  • IndiGo expanded winter schedule, despite knowing implementation of upcoming Phase II of FDTL

  • ALPA feels the large-scale disruptions surfaced 35 days after implementation,

  • This is raising suspicion of a manufactured pilot shortage narrative to pressure DGCA


IndiGo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Airline Pilots Association Raises Complaint

Airline Pilots Association India writes to DGCA:

  • ALPA India strongly objects to selective & unsafe dispensation granted to IndiGo on FDTL implementation

  • During a 24 Nov 2025 meeting, DGCA assured no exemptions would be given to any airline

  • Despite this, IndiGo received special relaxation from FDTL Phase II norms

Source: Letter accessed by NDTV Profit


IndiGo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Pune Cancellations

In Maharashtra, between 12:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., 16 arrivals and 16 departures were cancelled, while one Nagpur–Pune flight was diverted to Hyderabad, according to the Pune Airport Director.


IndiGo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Cancellations Across Metros

IndiGo flight cancellations across metro airports as on 10 AM

  1. Hyderabad - 92

  2. Delhi - 225

  3. Bengaluru - 102

  4. Mumbai - 104

Total - 523 flights






