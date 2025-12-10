IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Delhi High Court Steps In, Orders Compensation To Passengers And Demands Answers

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took cognisance of flight disruptions linked to IndiGo and asked aviation authorities and the Centre to ensure that affected passengers receive timely compensation and damages. The High Court, while expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of the petition, said it was taking note of the matter in the public interest.

“Having gone through the petition, at the outset we may express our dissatisfaction in the manner in which the petition has been filed, which lacks adequate research and evidence and statutory provisions to support prayer,” the court said. “However, in regard to public interest, we have taken cognisance.”

The court directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Centre to ensure that IndiGo pays compensation to affected passengers.