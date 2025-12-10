IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Delhi High Court Steps In, Orders Compensation To Passengers And Demands Answers
The proceedings happened in response to IndiGo crisis that erupted after the carrier failed to comply with the latest norms.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took cognisance of flight disruptions linked to IndiGo and asked aviation authorities and the Centre to ensure that affected passengers receive timely compensation and damages. The High Court, while expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of the petition, said it was taking note of the matter in the public interest.
“Having gone through the petition, at the outset we may express our dissatisfaction in the manner in which the petition has been filed, which lacks adequate research and evidence and statutory provisions to support prayer,” the court said. “However, in regard to public interest, we have taken cognisance.”
The court directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Centre to ensure that IndiGo pays compensation to affected passengers.
The Delhi High Court has stepped in after widespread IndiGo flight disruptions during the peak travel season, questioning the staffing gaps at the airline, while directing aviation authorities and the Centre to ensure passenger compensation and accountability.
The court said the aviation regulator and the government have enough powers under existing law to enforce compliance by airlines. It observed that the situation would not have arisen if IndiGo had recruited an adequate number of pilots to meet flight duty norms.
Hearing a public interest petition linked to the disruption, the court said the issue went beyond inconvenience to individual travellers and had wider economic implications.
“This is not confined to causing inconvenience to the passengers, but also affects the economy of the country,” the court recorded in its order, noting that smooth movement of passengers is critical to economic activity.
The additional solicitor general, appearing for the Union government and the DGCA, told the court that the crisis resulted from repeated non-compliance with guidelines governing flight duty hours of crew members.
He said the Flight Duty Time Limitations 2024 must be implemented by every airline and that the present disruption was due to non-compliance with statutory provisions and guidelines issued from time to time.
One of the measures required to meet duty time norms was the recruitment of an adequate number of pilots. The court noted that IndiGo was unable to recruit sufficient pilots to ensure that these limits were followed.
The bench recorded that it appreciated the steps taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the regulator, but raised questions about regulatory oversight.
“What bothers us is how such a situation was allowed to precipitate, leaving lakhs of passengers unattended at airports,” the court said.
The High Court also asked a series of questions to the Centre while indicating it was not inclined to entertain the petition itself.
“We have said we appreciate your efforts. The question is why did such a situation precipitate? Who is responsible?” Justice Gedela said. “This is harassment and trouble to the passengers.”
The Chief Justice asked whether any steps had been taken to compensate passengers, provide assistance at airports, and ensure responsible conduct by airline staff.
The court also questioned fare spikes during the crisis. “If there was a crisis, how can other airlines be permitted to take advantage? How can fares go to Rs 35,000 to Rs 39,000?” Justice Gedela asked.
When the additional solicitor general cited steps taken by the government after the disruption began, the court responded that the focus should be on prevention.
“These are all steps taken once the crisis erupted. The question is not this. Why did the situation arise at all, and what have you been doing?” the bench said.