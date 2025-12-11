Suffered An IndiGo Flight Cancellation? Airline Announces Rs 10,000 Voucher For Customers
IndiGo will likely disburse vouchers worth Rs 340 crore assuming 85% capacity utilisation, according to NDTV Profit's calculation.
IndiGo on Thursday announced travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to severely impacted customers between Dec. 3-5.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo detailed on refunds for cancelled flights from the December 3-5, 2025 disruptions caused by pilot shortages and tech issues leading to over 4,600 cancellations.
IndiGo has now offered Rs 10,000 travel vouchers to severely impacted passengers, plus Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 compensation per government guidelines.
The post on X read, "With you, all the way. Our foremost priority continues to be the care of our customers. As part of this, following the operational disruption, we have ensured that all necessary refunds for cancelled flights have been initiated, most of which have already reflected in your accounts, with the remainder following shortly."
The airline has requested patrons to write to them since they may not have complete information on the payment details. "If the booking was made through a travel partner platform, the necessary actions for your refund have also been initiated. As we may not have your complete details in our system, we request you to write to us at customer.experience@goindigo.in so we can continue to assist you promptly," wrote the airline.
IndiGo said that they acknowledge that customers who were travelling on December 3-4-5 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and a lot of them were severely impacted due to congestion and hence the airline has decided to offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months.
"This compensation is in addition to the commitment under the existing Government guidelines, as per which, IndiGo will provide compensation of Rs 5,000 to 10,000, depending on the block time of the flight, to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time," informed IndiGo.
IndiGo ended the note promising to uphold their commitment to restore the safe, smooth, and reliable flight experience.