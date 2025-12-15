IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Airline Launches 'Plan B' For Refunds, Rebooking — Check Key Details
IndiGo’s Plan B is a one-time option for passengers to cancel their tickets and request refunds for delayed or rescheduled flights without any additional cost.
IndiGo on Monday issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers amid dense fog conditions in Delhi, which have sharply reduced visibility and disrupted flight operations.
The airline also announced Plan B, its new initiative to help passengers recover from the recent flight disruptions linked to crew shortage and adverse weather conditions. IndiGo’s Plan B is a one-time option for passengers to cancel their tickets and request refunds for delayed or rescheduled flights without any additional cost.
“Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled through the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport,” the airline posted on X.
It also advised the passengers to plan their travel to the airport accordingly, as road traffic is expected to move slowly due to the fog.
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 15, 2025
“We also encourage you to check your latest flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. In case of a cancellation, you may conveniently rebook or claim a refund online,” the carrier noted.
By choosing Plan B, passengers can conveniently rebook flights or claim refunds online in case of cancellations.
How IndiGo Plan B Works
The airline said that passengers will have the option to choose this one-time plan in three situations: flight cancellations, flight timing brought forward by an hour or more from scheduled departure or flight postponed by two hours or more.
Passengers using IndiGo’s Plan B can review and accept a revised flight to avoid repeated alerts, rebook an alternative flight at their convenience or cancel and claim a refund at no extra cost. Once Plan B is availed, any further changes or cancellations will be chargeable as per IndiGo’s terms and conditions, the airline said.
How To Use Plan B?
1. Visit - https://www.goindigo.in/plan-b.html
2. Enter your PNR/Booking reference number and Email ID/Last name.
3. Select change flight or cancel flight
4. You can change the time and/or date of your flight or cancel and process a refund.
IndiGo said eligible passengers will be informed about Plan B through SMS, email and phone calls sent to their registered mobile numbers and email IDs.