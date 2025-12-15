IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Airline Launches 'Plan B' For Refunds, Rebooking — Check Key Details

IndiGo on Monday issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers amid dense fog conditions in Delhi, which have sharply reduced visibility and disrupted flight operations.

The airline also announced Plan B, its new initiative to help passengers recover from the recent flight disruptions linked to crew shortage and adverse weather conditions. IndiGo’s Plan B is a one-time option for passengers to cancel their tickets and request refunds for delayed or rescheduled flights without any additional cost.

“Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled through the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport,” the airline posted on X.

It also advised the passengers to plan their travel to the airport accordingly, as road traffic is expected to move slowly due to the fog.